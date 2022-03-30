MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – For now the tents are going up at Battleship Park Wednesday. It’s a breezy day as organizers prepare for the upcoming Boat Show On The Bay happening later this week.

“We’ve got some rain coming in this evening, but all of that should be gone and dried up. The shows still on,” said organizer Dustin Jackson.

With the show still a couple of days away organizers are keeping a close watch on the weather in terms of making sure the boats and setup are secure. Once the severe weather threat exits Thursday morning organizers are counting on a busy weekend starting Friday for the second annual event.

“This isn’t a typical boat show where you come spend an hour or two and look at boats. This is a whole day event. You can come out and you can have a picnic on the lawn, listen to the people on stage, check out the boats, check out all of the vendors that we have,” added Jackson.

The USS Alabama is serving as the backdrop for the Boat Show On The Bay. Friday, Saturday and Sunday visitors can check out several hundred boats on display.

“It’s the battleship park it doesn’t get any better than this. This setting is beautiful. When you talk about a boat show you want to be on the water. You want to be right here in the elements that you’re going to be on the boat in,” said Jackson.

Between 10,000 to 15,000 visitors are expected over the 3 day show.