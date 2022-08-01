ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Boater Bill Doyle is doing what many folks have done since The Launch opened in April, enjoying the new access to the water even with a few hiccups along the way. “I like it,” he said while trailering his boat. “I used it when it wasn’t fixed. I like it better this way,” he added with a chuckle.

Originally the docks were at an angle making loading a boat, especially a pontoon boat, a bit of a challenge.

A re-do of the docks and problem solved.

“We had to realign the docks,” said Baldwin County Engineer, Joey Nunnally. “We had to expand the parking lot a little bit around the pavement a little bit more.”

Along with the staging area being expanded, they are finishing up some concrete work and a bumper has also been added along the boardwalk around the basin. “We are very proud of it. It’s been in the works for a long time. A lot of it took a lot of work to get us to this point,” said Nunnally.

It may have taken a little longer than most folks would have liked but the finished project is better than most could have imagined. “It’s a pretty nice place,” said Doyle. “I think they did a pretty good job here once they got it figured out.”