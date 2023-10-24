UPDATE (11:50 a.m.): The boat has been towed away and the scene is clear. Officials said two people were transported to the hospital, but their injuries were not life-threatening.

ORIGINAL STORY

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A boat has overturned on the road at the intersection of Country Road 32 and the Baldwin Beach Express.

According to officials with the Summerdale Fire Department, a truck and the boat trailer collided and the boat fell off of the trailer. It is unknown if anyone was injured.

First responders are on the scene and the incident is under investigation.

WKRG News 5 has a crew on the scene and is working to gather more information. We will update this article when more information is available.

