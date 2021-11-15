Boat, lawn furniture and other property vandalized in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Daphne Police are investigating after homeowners say their property was vandalized Sunday on Captain O’Neal Drive.

A boat, lawn furniture and a wooden playhouse were littered with graffiti and vulgar language. The homeowners say two young teenagers walked onto their property Sunday afternoon and brought spray paint with them. The pair are seen on surveillance video making hand gestures towards the camera, then they spray paint a second camera moments later.

“It’s disturbing that they would intentionally do it because they brought the spray paint with them. They spraypainted our child’s play set which is just mean and malicious but kids make mistakes. We’re hoping they learn from it and they don’t do it again and that their parents are more aware of where they are and what they’re doing. We are taking action to make sure they are held accountable for what they did so hopefully they won’t ever do it again,” said Michelle Bigler.

The home, which sits along Mobile Bay, was the only home targeted it appears. The homeowners say they don’t recognize the two people seen on surveillance video.