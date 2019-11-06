Boat launch on Intracoastal closer to being built

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) – The Baldwin County Commission now owns a large piece of property in south Baldwin County.

Plans for a public boat launch have been in the works on 44.5 acres along the Intracoastal Waterway.

The development, which sits directly to the west of the Foley Beach Express bridge, would include 14 boat ramps and parking for 450 vehicles with trailers. The $10.5 million project would also include kayak launches and picnic facilities.

Senator Chris Elliott confirmed the purchase Wednesday afternoon on his Facebook page:

“It’s official. The County now owns this property and is proceeding with plans for a large public boat launch thanks to state GOMESA funding. This project has been years in the making and I look forward to the County Commission bringing this project to fruition. Congrats to everyone involved but most importantly to the boating public,” he said.

Warranty Deed showing the purchase is below:

