ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Blue Marlin Grand Championship that was supposed to start on July 14 is now set to start on July 21, according to officials with the Blue Marlin Grand Championship Tournament.

Officials said they decided to push the tournament back a week due to the possibility of severe weather. The possibility of severe weather is due to a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. Although it has a low chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm, heavy rain and storms are still likely for our area.

After much consultation over the past 48 hours, with every forecasting resource available, the threat of severe lightning and offshore thunderstorms this weekend is most concerning to us. The feedback we have recieved from the teams committed to fish this tournament shares our concerns. The safety of our team, tournament teams, and our sponsors will always be the driving force to make tough decisions such as this. Jim Cox, Blue Marlin Grand Championship

Officials with the tournament said teams will now depart from The Wharf at 10:01 a.m. for the shotgun start at Perdido Pass on July 21.