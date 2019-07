ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WRKG) — The Blue Marlin Grand Championship at The Wharf in Orange Beach has been moved up a day because of potential tropical weather concerns.

Teams will depart on Wednesday at 9 a.m., July 10, instead of Thursday, and be back at 4 p.m. on Friday, July 12.

Tournament organizers made the announcement on a Facebook live Sunday morning.

