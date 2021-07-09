Blue Angels more than just a show for superfan in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — You might call Todd Cason a superfan.

“This is my prized possession as far as my Blue Angel collection,” Cason said, but it’s not the only possession he has displayed with a decidedly blue hue. There’s a model plane he handed to “The Boss” at a Blue Angels practice.

“He just took it to each pilot and got them to sign it. He knew how important it was to us. We would never gotten all the signatures on it,” Cason said.

A Navy man himself, his office a collection of all things aviation. “All you have to do is see one show, and it’s amazing what those gentlemen can do with their planes,” Cason said.

The Blue Angels are easily his passion, with a special place in his heart and on his walls.

“Everything they do, they are not showing out. They are not hotdogging. Those are tactical maneuvers. It’s amazing what those aircraft can do,” Cason said.

This Red, White and Blues weekend marks the 75th year for the elite squad, and you can bet Cason has a place saved on his wall to recognize that hallmark too.