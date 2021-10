FILE – In this Thursday, March 26, 2020 file photo, vials of blood for testing and a donated bag of blood will be sent for testing and use at an American Red Cross blood drive at the Carbondale YMCA in Carbondale, Pa. On Thursday, April 2, 2020, the U.S. government eased restrictions on blood donations from gay men and other key groups because of a drop in the nation’s blood supply triggered by the coronavirus outbreak. (Jake Danna Stevens/The Times-Tribune via AP)

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — American Red Cross will hold a blood drive Tuesday, Oct. 19 in Foley.

The blood drive will be held in the parking lot of South Baldwin Regional Medical Center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

American Red Cross says you can save time on waiting by using RapidPass. According to the Red Cross website, it is recommended to set up an appointment before using RapidPass.

For more information on the blood drive or RapidPass click here.