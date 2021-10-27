Blessing boxes need donations for Baldwin County residents

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Kiwanis Club of Bay Minette is working to fill their blessing boxes for Baldwin County residents.
Blessing boxes contain non-perishable food items for those who are in need. Residents are able to take any items from the box, and they can also donate to it.
If you would like to donate to the blessing boxes or use this resource, here are the locations:
- Bay Assembly Church at 1709 Highway 31 South
- First Presbyterian Church at 211 McMillan Ave.
- Rotary Village at 2211 McMillan Ave.
- New Life Baptist Church at 49535 Rabun Road
- Rabun Volunteer Fire Department at 53980 Rabun Road
- Stockton First Baptist Church at 52700 Highway 59
- Southside Baptist Church at 526 Brady Road North