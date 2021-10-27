Blessing boxes need donations for Baldwin County residents

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Kiwanis Club of Bay Minette is working to fill their blessing boxes for Baldwin County residents.

Blessing boxes contain non-perishable food items for those who are in need. Residents are able to take any items from the box, and they can also donate to it.

If you would like to donate to the blessing boxes or use this resource, here are the locations: