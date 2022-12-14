FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG)– You may have seen boxes filled with food all over Baldwin County. Blessed to Blessings, a non profit organization, has been around for 2 years now, adding even more box locations for the needy each year.

Lori Keelin, Director of Blessed to Blessings, says she came up with the idea after hurricane Sally hit in 2020, leaving families all over Baldwin County with little to nothing.

“Some people have too many beans, and they will come take beans and maybe a loaf of bread,” said Keelin. “And then some people have nothing and they take it all, and some people have it all and they give it, and that’s how it works.”

Over 90 blessing boxes around Baldwin County, and they are not just open during the holidays.

“They are open 24/7, so if your kid gets hungry in the middle of the night and you don’t have food, you can run down to the nearest blessing box,” Keelin said. “I think we have blessing boxes in every corner of our county now.”

Carolyn Gerdes, has been a snowbird in Baldwin County for fourteen years and as soon as she heard about Blessed to Blessing boxes, she wanted to help anyway she could.

“We stock it at least once a day, and sometimes twice, depending on what shape it’s in,” Gerdes said.

Blessed to Blessings’ mission is to reassure Baldwin County residents who are in need that they are not alone and they have a community as a support system to fulfill their needs in a non-judgmental environment.

“We always try to place our boxes where people can’t be seen so it’s totally anonymous, so anybody can take and anybody can give,” Keelin said.

Blessed to Blessings told us that they would not be able to do the things they do without the help of the Baldwin County community and for that, they want to thank Baldwin County.