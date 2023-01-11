SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — The historic Blakely State Park is hosting the annual “Battlefield Blitz 5K and Fun Run” Saturday, Feb. 4. The race will begin at 8 a.m. with “the boom of a replica Civil War cannon” signaling the start.

“Held on Alabama’s largest Civil War battlefield in Spanish Fort, the Blitz is a unique community event which will benefit the park’s many special programs and projects,” reads the release.

There is a custom course “along portions of one of the nation’s best-preserved battlefields where Union and Confederate forces clashed over 150 years ago.”

The fun-run is one mile designed for “casual competitors who want to be a part of the event but may not be interested in the formal race.”

There will be awards given out in multiple age groups. Refreshments will be available to all participants.

Pre-registration for the Battlefield Blitz is $20. Visit www.blakelypark.com/events to register and more information. The park is located on State Highway 225 five miles north of Spanish Fort.