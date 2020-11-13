Blakeley State Park recovering after tough year

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – From tropical storms, to hurricanes, to COVID-19 it’s been a tough year for Historic Blakeley State Park in Spanish Fort.

“You couldn’t get very far past the entrance. There were trees in every possible place that they weren’t supposed to be,” said Director Mike Bunn, speaking with us about the destruction after Hurricane Sally tore through Baldwin County this year.

Piles of trees are still seen in parts of the park, but progress is being made.

“We spent the better part of two to three days just cutting through some of the trees,” he said.

It’s by far one of the most distributive years the park has ever seen, but with all of the bad comes some good.

“We concentrated on opening the roadways, opening all of the campsites,” Bunn added.

In fact, with the campsites reopening there’s a new portion of the park now open, too. A new camping area is equipped with electricity and running water. There are also new structures to explore at the park.

“What you see right behind me are two ghost structures we’ve established in the old town site basically to help people understand the size and the scale and the basic structure of what some of the buildings in the old town of Blakeley looked like,” he said.

A few roof repairs are still needed on buildings and debris piles need to be moved, but all in all Blakeley State Park is recovering well. Events are being added to the calendar and the delta cruises are also open for business.

Bunn also adds that RV and camper sites have been reserved months in advance. He says visitors are coming back to the area from as far away as Ohio and locals are keeping him busy, too.

