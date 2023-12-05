SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Historic Blakeley State Park is known for its tours across the 2,100-acre property and on the Mobile-Tensaw River Delta, but this week, there’s something new.

“It’s incredibly significant to our local history, and a lot of people are just very curious about what’s the whole story, where’s the boat at, what do we know about it, it’s passengers, it’s connection with Africatown,” Historic Blakeley State Park Director Mike Bunn said.

Those questions will be answered this Saturday when the park takes 50 passengers to the site of the Clotilda, which now rests at the bottom of the Mobile River north of downtown.

“What we’ll be able to do working with Africatown Freedom Tours is to go to the wreck site and to learn that story, to learn about how to ship was brought in, what the passengers endured, what their life was like after,” he explained.

The Clotilda was the last known slave ship to arrive in the United States 163 years ago. It’s never been pulled from the water. Only select artifacts that now sit in the Africatown Heritage House have been preserved.

This new tour will be the first public excursion at Blakeley, but it likely won’t be the last.

“We do have plans to make this a more regular event in the spring,” Bunn said. “We’re working with Visit Mobile on that.”

The tour will last two hours and will run rain or shine this weekend. Click here for more information.

