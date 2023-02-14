FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The parking lot of Magnolia Landing Apartments was a sea of blue lights Monday night and what John Sobera saw when he looked outside of his apartment well, he didn’t know what it was.

“Some kind of performance, something, checked my clock and it was way too late for something like that and people started to gather outside and went on from there,” said Sobera.

The complex was filled with more than a dozen patrol vehicles, according to residents, all following Dylan Federinko, 32, who police say was at the controls of a Bobcat bulldozer. What followed one of the slowest police chases on record.

Foley Police say the Bobcat was driven by Federinko was stolen from a nearby construction site.

“I come outside on the patio and I just see a very slow crawl of the vehicle four or five police cars 10:30 at night,” said Sobera.

After more than an hour of trying to stop the dozer, Federinko parked it near a retention pond. A short time later, he was tased and arrested.

In the light of day, where the Bobcat was driven was pretty evident. A couple of things were destroyed or damaged but Sobera knows it could have been worse.

“I’m so glad none of the vehicles were hurt or anything but again, cops car followed him and they cycled on back to where one of the newer buildings was and that’s where they cornered him,” said Sobera.

Federinko is charged with felony receiving stolen property, criminal mischief, obstruction of justice, attempting to elude and resisting arrest.