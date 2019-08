FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Foley Police are investigating a bizarre accident just south of the city.

According to witnesses, a couple was arguing while driving south on Highway 59 when the male passenger suddenly fell out of the Chevy pick-up and onto the pavement. It happened near Keller Road.

Police say the truck was traveling at around 50 miles per hour at the time.

The unidentified man was conscious and alert when airlifted to a local hospital.