BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency identified the pedestrian hit and killed by a car early Sunday morning.

Tom Isaiah Steele, 34, of Birmingham was “fatally injured,” Sunday, Sept. 18 when he was hit by a 2008 GMC Sierra driven by Anthony Prim, 43, of Foley.

Prim is facing homicide charges and was in court Monday, Sept. 19. Prosecutors argued Prim was on his way home from a bar when he hit Steele, leaving him on scene. Prim’s defense said he hit Steele and drove the bar for help.

The judge set bond at $35,000 with conditions that Prim is under house arrest, wears a GPS and alcohol monitor. Prim is also not allowed to drive.

Steele was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened at Baldwin County 12 “approximately three miles west of Foley,” according to the release.

No further information is available as troopers within ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.