FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WKRG) — Fort Morgan is a lot of things to a lot of people but for birds from Canada through most of the U.S., it is a pit stop before migrating across the Gulf of Mexico.

The Banding Coalition of the Americas is conducting a banding event through October 7th to document as many birds as possible.

“We don’t hold them long,” said Emma Rhodes co-founder of B.C.A., “We are constantly monitoring the health of the bird. At any point, if we think that bird is in distress we will immediately let it go.”

It’s not only educational for folks who want to see the birds up close and personal, “It’s just an awesome awareness of the majesty of creation,” said Pat Thornton from Orange Beach. “It’s beautiful.” The birds, no matter the species, are also the proverbial canary in the coal mine. “So they do tell us how our environment is doing,” said Rhodes. “If the birds are doing well then that means our environment is healthy.”

For Dale Youngman who drove in from Gainesville, Florida that is why this work is so important. “We have to take care of the environment. We have to take care of nature and this is how they study, this is how they do it.”

So far more than one hundred birds have been bagged, tagged and released. Fort Morgan, a layover before a non-stop flight to warmer climates.

The nets will stay up until Oct. 7 the public is invited to come out between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day and see the birds and get a little education as well.