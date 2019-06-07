BIKER DAD: Bikers will “bring the thunder” to funeral for biker killed in DUI

UPDATE: The family says there will not be a procession but would like to “bring the thunder” to the memorial. Anyone interested should meet at the Robertsdale Walmart Saturday before 12:30. Riders will move out to the funeral at 12:40 and arrive with a loud show of support. Rain or shine!

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – The family of a Robertsdale biker killed by an accused drunk driver is asking for the biker community’s help to send him to his final resting place. Elmer Cook II died this weekend when his bike broke down and he pulled over to the shoulder to work on it. That’s when, Robertsdale police say, Noel Courtland Bergevin plowed into Cook with his Jeep. Bergevin is charged with manslaughter in the case.

Cook’s funeral is Saturday June 8th and his family wants to give him a loud good bye. They want as many bikers as possible to show up for his funeral. It will be held at Robertsdale First Baptist Church. A visitation will be prior to the service from 1 until 3 p.m.

The church is located at 18200 AL-104, Robertsdale, AL. Please consider coming to show support for this biker and his family.

ORIGINAL STORY:

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Robertsdale Police are investigating a crash that took the life of a Robertsdale man who was driving a motorcycle.

“It happens so quick. Life is so short, you just don’t realize,” said Elmer Cook I.

Elmer Cook is still in shock.

“I really don’t know, it happened so quick. It wasn’t supposed to happen,” said Cook.

Cook’s son, Elmer Cook II, was killed by a man police say was under the influence.

“Things happen. And I knew it was possible it could. Me and him had talked about it many times,” said Cook.

His son rode his motorcycle often. But on Saturday afternoon, just before 2:00, he stopped on the side of County Road 71, near Highway 90 after having problems with his bike. Police say that’s when he was hit and killed by a 2014 Jeep driven by Noel Courtland Bergevin. Police believe Bergevin was driving north, crossed the centerline into the southbound lane hitting Cook on his 1997 Honda Motorcycle.

Police arrested Bergevin for driving under the influence. He is being charged with DUI and Manslaughter.

“Life is so short, you just don’t realize,” said Cook.

Cook says he still hasn’t processed his son’s death but doesn’t harbor any ill will towards Bergevin.

“I couldn’t blame him, I could, but I won’t. I don’t believe in that,” said Cook.

Bergevin is in the Baldwin County jail, he’s being held without bond. Court records show several other charges in his past, but no other DUI charges were listed.