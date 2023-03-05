SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a great day to be outside. Officials at the 5 Rivers Delta Resource Center picked a good day for an outdoor event, with more big gatherings around the region right around the corner.

“I love the fact it’s actually getting warm out and there are lots of events going on around town that we can just check out, just wanted to come out and check it out saw it on Facebook and we’ve been to five rivers several times over the years for different events and stuff it was a great day wanted to come out and enjoy it,” said Heidi Pocase from west Mobile. She was walking the grounds with her family. Dozens of craft vendors and others were taking part in the 5 Rivers Delta Resouce Center Spring Market. The market is a quarterly event.

“It gives our local crafters and artisans a chance to be exposed to the community it also serves our purpose of getting people to learn more about the Mobile Tensaw Delta,” said Ben Bloom with 5 Rivers. It also helps small non-profit groups get their message out like Montrose Garden Club.

“They don’t charge us a fee like with the chamber of commerce or the towns and that helps us sell books and raise money to maintain the trees in Montrose,” said Annette Lay with the club. This is just one spring event but there is a lot coming up in the weeks ahead. Next weekend is the Orange Beach Festival of Arts. The weekend after that is the Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival.

To follow more events at the 5 Rivers Delta Resource Center check out their Facebook page.