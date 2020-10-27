Big soccer events kicking off in Foley next month

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Sports Tourism (FST) says they are hosting four (4) big soccer events in November.

FOLEY, AL – Foley Sports Tourism (FST) has quickly become synonymous with top-notch soccer competition, especially in what’s traditionally considered the South Alabama “off season”. But perhaps the most soccer-packed month of the year is November. This year the organization is bringing back three major soccer events and adding a fourth.

Sun Belt Women’s Soccer Championship

The Sun Belt Conference Women’s Soccer Championship is returning to Foley for the fifth straight year. This year the format will be slightly different with all 11 women’s soccer teams in the conference taking part. Assistant Commissioner Spencer Dodd said in the past only the top eight teams have taken part but they are hoping the new format will add a fresh layer of competition.

“We are always looking for ways to give our athletes once-in-a-lifetime memories. We are excited to have all teams experience this championship event at the Foley Sports Tourism by using this new format,” Dodd said. “We are looking forward to a competitive event and determining our conference champion.”

Youth Club Soccer

The collegiate players won’t be having all the fun as the middle two weekends in November FST will be home to youth club soccer with the Alabama Soccer Association’s State Cup and Snap Soccer’s Coastal Academy Cup. The State Cup has been held in Foley for four years bringing the state’s best girls and boys teams in a range of age divisions to compete for the title of Best in Alabama.

The Coastal Academy Cup is one of Snap Soccer’s premier competitions. The event draws more than 150 teams from around the country. It features a range of age divisions for both girls and boys teams. The Cup has been held in Foley for the past four years, with attendance growing each time.



3v3 Live National Championships



While the November soccer calendar was already pretty strong FST did not rest on its laurels. They looked for new partners they could develop strong ties with not just for this year, but for years to come. One such partner is 3v3 Live Soccer Tour. The group’s Vice President of Operations Eddie Meador said their number one priority is giving their participants memories they’ll never forget.

“3v3 Live is excited to be coming to Foley for our 2020 National Championships,” Meador said. “With fantastic fields and an amazing facility, great entertainment and restaurants, and proximity to the Gulf’s white sand beaches, Foley was a perfect choice for this memory-making event.”

Strong Relationships

In the few short years FST has been in existence it has been working hard to do more than just bring new visitors to Foley, but rather give them experiences that keep them coming back, explained Foley Director of Recreation and Sports Tourism, David Thompson.

“Relationships are the heart and soul of our business,” Thompson said. “We want to create strong ties, not only with our event planners, to encourage them to bring events back, but also with the participants. We know the true beauty of our community and want to share it with every single person who comes to our events. We want them to know our staff and know when they play here, they will be treated to the very best in southern hospitality. That’s what will keep them marking their calendars to return year after year.”

