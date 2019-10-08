Big move-in day ahead for Bay Minette Elementary students

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Everything is new, all 104 thousand square feet of the Bay Minette Elementary School. State of the art, spacious and a long time coming for students, staff and families in Bay Minette.

Workers are finishing the final touches before teachers start moving in on Friday and then Tuesday, October 15th it’s out of the one-hundred-year-old building and into a new chapter for almost one thousand Baldwin County students. “That history in those buildings is very important but we get to make our own history now,” says Assistant Principal Matthew Craig. “The kids that are coming here, they’re going to be the ones who create the history and create the culture in this school and that’s not something that this city has seen in a long time.”

49 classrooms, six special needs classrooms, a dining hall that can seat almost 400 and the first-ever storm shelter built inside a Baldwin County school.

Once the move has been made, demolition will begin on most of the old elementary and intermediate schools. However, some of the buildings will be saved for administrative offices and the original auditorium will also remain.