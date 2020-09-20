Big Fish Ministries has ice, water, cleaning supplies to give away in Foley

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — With the help of BB&T , Big Fish Ministries is giving away ice, water, and cleaning supplies.

They say updates will continue to be shared on what is available as they receive more items.

The City of Foley made the following post onto its Facebook:

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories