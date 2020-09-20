Big Fish Ministries has ice, water, cleaning supplies to give away in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — With the help of BB&T , Big Fish Ministries is giving away ice, water, and cleaning supplies.
They say updates will continue to be shared on what is available as they receive more items.
The City of Foley made the following post onto its Facebook:
