Big crowd for first “Freedom Fest” in Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s one day only and people in Orange Beach were making the most of it. Hundreds of people packed the Wharf in Orange Beach for the first “Freedom Fest.”

The festival was quickly put together after the cancellation of the National Shrimp Festival in Gulf Shores. That event closed due to continued COVID concerns and difficulty in getting volunteers.

Orange Beach officials assembled a one-day festival to try and make up for some of the lost commerce and tourism. People seemed to be enjoying it.

“We were talking earlier and we really like how they put it out here on this parking area so people had space to like sit and lounge and eat and socialize and things like that so we’ve really enjoyed it this year,” said the festival attendee Delana Smith.

Live music blanketed the parking lot. People were selling art, crafts, and food. City officials hope to be back next year. The festival runs until 4 Saturday, admission is free.