GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — More than 500 acres in the middle of Gulf State Park will be intentionally set on fire in August.

“The purpose behind it is fuel reduction and reduce the risk of future wildfires in this area as well as improving the native wildlife habitat at the same time,” said Rickey Fields with the Alabama Forestry Commission.

The area that will be burned sits just north of the campground and is the same area that back in 2011 burned for more than a week causing the evacuations of homes and businesses and eventually scorching around 13 hundred acres. “Ultimately that is what we are trying to do is prevent another catastrophic wildfire from occurring,” said Fields.

A two-week window in August, starting on the 15th, is the target date but impacts from the prescribed burn will also be felt in other areas of the park according to naturalist Kelly Reetz. “We have about two-thirds of our campground shutdown so we won’t have any campers, any bikers or anybody on that side of the campground, the back half of the campground. The trails that go all the way around the area that is going to be burned will be closed.”

Still, any time you speak of fire in the state park there are flashbacks to what happened the first time the area burned. This time will be different, “Just knowing and planning for it in advance does alleviate a lot of nervousness,” said Reetz.

24-hour notice is planned before the start of the fire. Forestry officials say if all goes according to plan the biggest concern for most folks will be the smoke.

