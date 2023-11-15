DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Right now, Lavender Lane only leads to the Daphne Police Department, but early next year, it’ll get a lot busier.

The road will be extended and run behind Chick-fil-A and the Wacky Shrimp restaurant, funneling traffic from the Target parking lot to a new red light at Highway 98 in front of the justice center.

“This started as safety for people traveling and trying to get in and out of that area,” said Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune.

“And then we’re going to be making it safer, where you’re not going to be able to cross all of the traffic coming out of Chick-fil-A, which has been a real hazard and has caused some major crashes and fatalities,” LeJeune said.

That means drivers can no longer leave these parking lots and turn southbound onto Highway 98. Bids will be opened Thursday and that’s when we’ll know who the low bidder is for the job.

“We will open those tomorrow, so we’ll know exactly what the project cost is. Our estimate right now is around $4.5 million to $5 million for the project, so then we’ll finally know what the real number is,” LeJeune said.

So far, at least six contractors have bid for the project. State and federal funds will help pay for the work expected to begin by February.