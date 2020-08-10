Bicyclist injured in accident on County Road 49

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A bicyclist was injured Monday morning after getting hit by a car on County Road 49 South near Highway 16.

The bicyclist was airlifted from the scene. Currently, there is no further information.

WKRG News 5 will update you as more information becomes available.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories