Bicyclist injured in accident on County Road 49

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A bicyclist was injured Monday morning after getting hit by a car on County Road 49 South near Highway 16.
The bicyclist was airlifted from the scene. Currently, there is no further information.
WKRG News 5 will update you as more information becomes available.
