Bicyclist hit by car near Lillian

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LILLIAN, Ala. (WKRG) — A close call for a bicyclist in Lillian after being hit by a car just after 10 a.m. Thursday. The accident happened on County Road 91 just south of Jessup Lane.

The driver of a Kia said he was on his way to work and looked away from the road for just a second. The side-panel and passenger side mirror were damaged by the impact.

A medical helicopter took the bicyclist to Baptist Hospital with what first responders described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories