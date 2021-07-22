Bicyclist hit by car near Lillian

LILLIAN, Ala. (WKRG) — A close call for a bicyclist in Lillian after being hit by a car just after 10 a.m. Thursday. The accident happened on County Road 91 just south of Jessup Lane.

The driver of a Kia said he was on his way to work and looked away from the road for just a second. The side-panel and passenger side mirror were damaged by the impact.

A medical helicopter took the bicyclist to Baptist Hospital with what first responders described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating.