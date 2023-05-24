GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — A bicyclist has died after they were involved in a crash with a dump truck Wednesday, according to a release from the Gulf Shores Police Department.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Gulf Shores Parkway around 1:15 p.m. for a report of a crash involving a bicyclist and a dump truck. Once officers arrived, emergency medical services confirmed that the bicyclist had died, according to the release.

This is an active investigation and drivers should expect delays in the area. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Chad Lambert with GSPD at 251-968-2431.