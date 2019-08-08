Bicyclist dead after being struck by SUV; driver arrested

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama state troopers are investigating a crash that killed a bicyclist in central Baldwin County.

Shortly before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7, Andy Ganey, 20, of Loxley, was riding a bicycle westbound on County 64 when he was struck from behind by a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe near the intersection of W.P. Gardiner Road.

Ganey was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The driver of the Tahoe, Jason Wade Hardy, 44, of Robertsdale, was not injured.

Hardy was arrested and transported to the Baldwin County Corrections Center where he was booked on the charge of homicide by vehicle.