MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Better Business Bureau will be hosting its next Shred Day on Friday, Oct. 13.

This event is set to take place at the Tractor Supply Company in Daphne from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The maximum amount of paper accepted will be two boxes or bags and no more than 50 pounds. Businesses are asked not to participate.

Sponsors of the annual event include Regions, BlueCross BlueShield of Alabama, AARP Mobile, Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce, Gilmore Security, AL.com, New Horizon’s Credit Union and WKRG News 5.