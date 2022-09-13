BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County, rated as the fastest growing county in the state and 7th-fasted in the U.S. per 2020 U.S. Census data, is home to some of the more upbeat, on-the-go communities in the entire state.

From TV shows in Fairhope to a wide array of sharks along Gulf Shores, there is a lot happening in southwest Alabama. Here is a list of the best suburbs in Baldwin County has to offer, according to a list from Niche.com:

Fairhope — 10th best suburb to live in Alabama Daphne — 11th best suburb to live in Alabama Spanish Fort — 14th best suburb to live in Alabama Orange Beach — 16th best suburb to live in Alabama Point Clear — 15th best suburb to live in Alabama Gulf Shores — 42nd best suburb to live in Alabama Loxley — 54th best suburb to live in Alabama Bay Minette — 56th best suburb to live in Alabama Foley — 64th best suburb to live in Alabama

Fairhope

Population: 22,035

Median Home Value: $321,900

Median Household Income: $80,106

Fairhope is ranked as the second best place to retire in Alabama as well as the ninth-ranked public schools in Alabama. WAWA, a widely-recognized gas station chain, announced plans to bring a location to Fairhope, the first in Alabama.

Daphne

Population: 26,578

Median Home Value: $218,900

Median Household Income: $71,105

Daphne is ranked as the seventh best suburb for young professionals in Alabama and the 12th best place to live in the entire state. A 7-year-old Daphne resident is currently in a role on the popular Netflix series, Cobra Kai. The City recently announced a plan to turf all baseball fields.

Spanish Fort

Population: 8,991

Median Home Value: $227,000

Median Household Income: $86,505

Spanish Fort is ranked as the 16th best place to live in Alabama and the 14th best suburb for young professional in Alabama. Spanish Fort has been brought efforts to improve the area including the push for the return of a post office, improved traffic patterns and street light additions.

Orange Beach

Population: 6,130

Median Home Value: $325,700

Median Household Income: $81,295

Orange Beach is home to some of the biggest attraction in Alabama including the Wharf, which recently announced an additional 86 acres of property. Despite inflation and a downfall in the economy, beach tourism numbers are up, according to Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon.

Point Clear

Population: 2,201

Median Home Value: $700,300

Median Household Income: $61,188

Point Clear is ranked as the eighth best suburb in terms of public schools in Alabama and the 15th best suburb to raise a family in the state.

Gulf Shores

Population: 12,550

Median Home Value: $254,500

Median Household Income: $53,209

Gulf Shores is ranked as the third best place to retire in the state of Alabama with several attractions including the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo, The Hangout Gulf Shores and plenty of public beach access. With the recent uptick in new residents in Gulf Shores, the city is working a plan to expand roadways.

Loxley

Population: 2,767

Median Home Value: $214,200

Median Household Income: $62,292

Loxley offers “residents a suburban rural mix feel and most residents own their homes,” according to the Niche.

Bay Minette

Population: 9,297

Median Home Value: $124,600

Median Household Income: $39,588

Bay Minette is ranked as the 15th most diverse suburb in Alabama and “offers residents a sparse suburban feel and most residents own their homes.”

Foley

Population: 19,337

Median Home Value: $194,900

Median Household Income: $48,373

Foley is ranked as the 10th best place to retire in Alabama as well as the 27th ranked suburb for young professionals in the state. The city recently had to deal with widespread flooding caused from the extraordinary amount of rainfall that fell at the end of August.