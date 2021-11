SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — At least two people cut a hole into the ceiling and dropped down into the Best Buy in Spanish Fort’s Eastern Shore Center. Police told WKRG News 5, the burglars stole Apple products, but just how much is not yet clear.

Police said they have surveillance video. WKRG News 5 is working to gather that video and additional details. We will continue to update this story as we gather more information.