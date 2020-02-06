Benefit run this Saturday for Spanish Fort schools

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – The Gator Chase is coming to the causeway in Spanish Fort on Saturday.

“Each year we get more and more participation and we’re looking forward to having more runners come from Mobile and all over Baldwin County,” said Sheren Leblanc.

The annual event takes place at the 5 Rivers Delta Resource Center and all of the money goes towards a good cause.

“This will benefit the teacher grants that are given to all 4 Spanish Fort schools and were looking forward to a great event,” said April Bradley.

The Spanish Fort Education Enrichment Foundation is a volunteer-based organization and this is one of their biggest events each year.

“We just try to advocate for the community and for education and enrichment purposes,” said Bradley.

The Gator Chase 5K kicks off at 8 a.m. Saturday. A fun run begins at 9 a.m. To register ahead of the event, please visit the website here.