DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 5K race and 1-mile fun run is scheduled for this Saturday in Olde Towne Daphne. The event supports Daphne schools and students.

SEEDS, or Supporting Educational Excellence in Daphne Schools, is hosting the event. The race and fun run begins at Daphne City Hall.

5K race registration packets will be available for early pick up on Friday, March 11th from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and also on Saturday, March 12 from 7 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. at Daphne City Hall located at 1705 Main Street.

Children’s activities include inflatables, face painting and corn hole contests.

