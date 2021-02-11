Benefit planned for Elberta teen seriously injured in crash

ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) — It was the end of October when Kristy Schell got the call no parent wants to hear. Her son Bryar was with a friend near Lake Martin in the Montgomery area when the truck they were in ran off the road, hitting a tree head-on.

“The hospital didn’t call us immediately. I guess they didn’t find his driver’s license, so we found out about it, the accident happened early in the morning but it was 1 o’clock in the afternoon before we actually knew Bryar had been in a car accident that day,” said Schell.

She and her husband rushed from Elberta to UAB Hospital in Birmingham. Bryar was flown to the hospital for his injuries but they had no idea how bad those injuries would be.

“They had to remove his spleen, part of his small intestine and his large intestine, his colon,” she said.









The Foley High School graduate lost 53 pounds in the hospital, but on January 13th things started to look up. Bryar was able to walk for the first time since the accident.

“I just want to say how grateful I am for all the prayers and support and for everyone who has been helping me and my family through this tough time,” Bryar said.

“By the grace of God he’s alive honestly,” his mom added.

This Saturday friends and family in Baldwin County are holding a benefit for Bryar. He still needs to put on about 20 pounds his mom says. Even though there’s a lot of healing ahead, she’s thankful her family is back together.

“It’s just been awesome to have that group, friends and family who are so supportive,” said Schell.

Information on the benefit being held in Elberta is listed below: