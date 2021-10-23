Beloved Bengal tiger from Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo passes away

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — A beloved part of the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo in Gulf Shores has passed away. Late Friday the zoo announced the passing of their nearly 13-year-old Bengal tiger named Omar.

According to a Facebook Post, Omar was being treated for an auto-immune disorder diagnosed months ago. His condition deteriorated as treatment increased. The tiger moved into the zoo in 2009 and allowed guests to see this big cat up close.

“This is an incredible loss for the community and our zoo family. Omar will be missed by our staff and guests,” said the post from the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo. “While any loss among our animal community is painful, Omar’s loss is exceptionally difficult for the Zoo and its staff. Please keep the zoo family in your thoughts and prayers as we struggle with the heartbreaking loss of our beloved Omar.”