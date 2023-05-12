MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The coach, the myth, the legend, elementary school physical education teacher Keith Graham retires this month after 26 years of service.

Coach Graham, better known as Coach by his students, has been at Stapleton Elementary School for over a quarter of a century. During his time, he’s made an impact on thousands of children and families within the community.

“I’ve had two kids go here and they’ve both absolutely loved Coach,” parent Jessica Thompson said. “He’s very old school in his teaching, but I think that’s what makes him so great with the kids.”

Graham has taught at Stapleton Elementary for 26 years and spent one year at Daphne High School prior to that. He also spent 14 years coaching baseball at the high school level before joining the Stapleton community.

“He’s the only teacher at this school that sees every single student every single day, and that’s really cool because it’s helped him have such an impact on the kids,” Principal Jim Perry said. “I think that being good at anything starts with being a good human being, and Coach is an outstanding person.”

Known for his humor, several students recalled his performance at the National Elementary Honor Society inductions where he was the speaker for the evening. Between giggles, the students told the story of how Coach Graham, dressed in full tails, ran out to greet the students to the tune of Queen’s “We Are the Champions.”

One of Coach Graham’s goals during his time teaching was to include plenty of different activities, not just your typical mix of kickball and dodgeball. Students are also taught square dancing, archery and disc golf, to name a few. He also noted the importance of doing certain activities with the younger kids to help fully develop their gross motor skills.

“He makes an effort to include every kid,” librarian Lisa Comer said. “Typically, the kids with special needs don’t get to go to P.E., but Coach took the time out of his busy schedule to make sure that they got to have P.E. time like every other kid.”

Friday, May 12, was a bittersweet day at the school as it was Graham’s last field day. To commemorate the event, this year’s shirts sported a caricature of the coach’s face.

“After being here for so long I can easily say that I’m going to miss the staff here, they’re like my extended family,” Coach Graham said. “You get to know a lot of families while doing this job, especially since it’s such a small community, and I get really invested in the kids that I teach.”

Mrs. Grace’s second grade class let out a chorus of groans and sad remarks when Coaches retirement was brought up. They mentioned how they would miss his sense of humor and his funny raps during P.E.

“Even now, whenever I hear that one of my former students has accomplished something I feel proud,” Graham said. “It’s a great community to be a part of, and I’m going to miss seeing everyone everyday.”

Former students and parents joined the field day activities to wish Coach Graham a happy retirement.