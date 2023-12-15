BELFOREST, Ala. (WKRG) — Firefighters in Baldwin County are hoping Christmas trees bring in additional funding.

“When we talk about funding and funding in the fire department, we’re limited to the funds that the county provides to us and the state as a whole, so when we need to do projects like build new buildings or stuff that’s outside of our fiscal budget; fundraising really comes in handy for us to be able to make those purchases,” Lt. Christopher McCain said.

Like most volunteer departments, Belforest relies on the community’s support for life-saving equipment and other needs that are crucial when responding to emergencies.

“In the last couple of years, we’ve seen three times price increases on equipment that we use every day,” McCain said. “Those items have gone up so substantially and really our tax dollars kind of haven’t followed in the last few years.”

Not only have prices gone up, but the Belforest community is growing rapidly, and that means the number of calls is also increasing.

“Our call volume here at Belforest is up almost 20% this year alone, and we have several new subdivisions that are currently planned in the Belforest community and to be able to have funds and the equipment to be able to take care of those additional calls that we expect to receive as a result of new residents in our area is really important,” McCain said.

The last chance to purchase a tree at the Belforest Volunteer Fire Department is this weekend. The prices have all been reduced, but firefighters are still hoping to cash in before the holiday season wraps up.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: Cherish talks Madonna’s delayed concert with TMZ