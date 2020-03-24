Belforest business total loss after fire

BELFOREST, Ala (WKRG) – Owners of a wood-working business in Baldwin County are picking up the pieces after a massive fire Monday night in Belforest.

The good news, firefighters were able to save all the storage units surrounding the building but those who were here described the fire as intense.

The call came in around 9 o’clock Monday night. A fire started in a rented building at Belforest Storage Masters off County Road 64 in the Belforest community.

With flames shooting as high as 20 feet in the air, 45 firefighters from half a dozen fire departments answered the call with Belforest Volunteer Fire Department in the lead.

Small explosions from propane tanks could be heard from inside the building as fire ravaged the woodworking shop. The metal exterior helping to keep the fire inside but the business is a total loss.

What started the fire is still under investigation. No injuries were reported.

