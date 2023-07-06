BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Some of the biggest fireworks shows on the Gulf Coast are going high-tech, controlled from a safe distance and costing thousands of dollars for a few minutes of excitement.

Fireworks this big are shipped to specific pyro teams directly and are not something you’ll pick up at your local store.

“Everything will go to what we call a mod. I’ll actually shoot it with a command center. The command center and I will be several hundred feet away, I’ll link up with all of the mods, the mods will then link back to me and as I push the buttons for the time it’s in the air with the finale going at the end,” said Buddy Carter with Pyro Shows.

Pyro Shows is based out of Tennessee and they’re in charge of the large displays at The Wharf this July 4th and throughout the summer. His team preps several hours ahead of time for the countdown.

“The labor-intense part is building the show. This show we put together on trailers so that if we do need to move it and say tonight the wind is really strong out of the west and there was an event going on here at The Wharf the fire marshall would probably want me to move a couple of hundred feet to the west,” Carter explained.

Getting those fireworks into place is something he takes seriously.

“When we lower the shell down we just don’t drop it. We want to lower it down in and then we backload the fuse inside it because there will be rack covers over this after we e-match it,” he added.

The crew will stand 350 ft. from the trailer during the show to stay safe. This particular show is timed out. Carter and his team know exactly when each row will fire off. The walls on a flatbed trailer serve as added protection for the larger fireworks in case something goes wrong.

“If this shell slings something over to here and this cues not going to be going for 1-2 seconds it doesn’t start prematurely shooting,” said Carter.

Shows like this can cost more than $1,000 per minute. Fireworks contain different chemicals or metals to create the various colors you see. The main ingredient to ignite the firework is black powder. Each year more than 300 million pounds of fireworks are sold across the U.S., creating incredible sights like this.

If you do want to celebrate at home, you’re not alone. Stores like Shelton Fireworks are noticing more sales over the last few years and they’re ready to cash in again.

“We have a big influx of people who have moved into Baldwin County and Mobile County, just lots of people from around the country have moved in and that’s another reason why we have sold so many fireworks over the past few years,” said Ethan Snedigar.