Beagle lost for two years, returns home

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Earlier this week we told you about “Lilly” the wandering beagle from Baldwin County that ended up in Oklahoma.

Tonight, “Lilly” is back home in Foley thanks to a micro-chip, a soccer tournament, and the kindness of strangers.

After two years and a twelve and half hour drive, “Lilly” was reunited with her owner Brooke Lake and her family.



In April 2019, “Lilly” ran off from home and was picked up by a traveler and ended up near Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Last week, that family surrendered the dog at a local animal shelter and when she was scanned for a micro-chip her real identity and home were revealed.

The problem then became how to get her home to Foley. Thanks to a soccer tournament, Amy Erickson just happened to be heading this way. “I saw her story and saw she needed to go south to Alabama, we’re going to Foley, Alabama, sign me up let’s take her home,” says Erickson

For Brooke the reunion was perfect. “She looks the same. She looks a lot older and I can’t believe it’s been two years. I’m so excited to have her back.”

Brooke never gave up hope she would return one day and kept the information on “Lilly’s” microchip up to date. Experts say that was the key to making this reunion a reality.