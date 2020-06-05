Beachgoers not too worried about possible storm impacts

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — They call it, “a chamber of commerce day”. Beach umbrellas for as far as the eye can see on the beaches of Gulf Shores and beachgoers are loving the weather.

“It’s been great,” says Darrick Lakes from Evansville, Indiana. “First time we’ve ever been here and we will definitely come back.”

No sign of a tropical anything in the Gulf of Mexico Friday. “So far, right now I’d tell everybody have a good time, enjoy yourself,” says Mark Norman. His daughter Ashley Sams agrees, “just eat a lot and drink a lot.”

While most are aware Cristobal is out there, they don’t seem too concerned at this point. “Honestly I don’t think we are going to get rain on Sunday and Monday and that’s it,” says Sams. “Nothing bad.”

Yellow and Purple beach warning flags are up along Baldwin County beaches. The threat of rip currents developing is expected to increase as the storm moves closer to the central Gulf coast.

Coastal communities are on alert and watching the storm and ready to react to whatever the storm may bring.

