ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — As the sun beat down on the Gulf Coast Monday, some beachgoers in Orange Beach were doing everything they could to stay cool.

Carolina Womack, an Arkansas native, said she and her friends have it all figured out.

“With the wind blowing and everything, we got shade with this canopy and cold drinks in an ice chest so we are feeling pretty good right now,” Womack said.

A group of friends visiting from Oklahoma said they’re enjoying their time on the beach but also staying hydrated and weather aware.

“Well today has been great, because there is lots of breeze, we have our umbrellas and the water is really cool today and we have plenty of hydration,” one friend said.

But some beachgoers decided to stay cool in a different way. We spoke with some other beachgoers who said they’re beating the heat by getting snow cones and ice cream.

Nolan Feinberg, a Spanish Fort native, said he had to get something to cool him down.

“It’s like very hot so we just came down to the beach, we are staying here for about 2 weeks and I just had to get a snow cone,” Feinberg said.

The worker of a snow cone truck said it’s been the busiest so far this season. She also said she sold over 100 snow cones due to the excessive heat.

Mckenzie Graham, an employee of the snow cone truck, said it was quite the day at work.

“We have been busy all day long, I was actually an hour late today, so as soon as I got here, there was a line forming,” Graham said.