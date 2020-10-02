Beaches in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach reopen after Hurricane Sally

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama’s beaches are open. “This is my lifeblood out here,” says Janel Hawkins with Sand Castle University. “I love the sand. I use it not only as a business but as personal therapy.”

That could be said for a lot of folks enjoying the sand and surf, something that has been missed over the last couple weeks and just in time, “We have had it planned for six months,” for Becca Thornton’s bachelorette weekend. “I’m happy that it wasn’t affected by the storm and we were able to get back in here.”

A holiday for some is another work day for others still trying to put the pieces back together again. “It’s interesting to see all the damage and the places and how people are working together,” says Austin Segura on his way back home to Louisiana. That work will likely continue for months to come. “Be courteous to the people that are cleaning up,” says Mississippi’s Tony Bain. “There’s a lot of damage, a lot of places hurt.”

Even with the beaches open, recovery from Sally is still very much a work in progress.

City leaders ask visitors to proceed with caution. There may still be debris in the sand and surf. Many restaurants, shops and attractions remain closed for repairs.

