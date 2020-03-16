Beach reservations spike in Baldwin County amid school closures

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — South Baldwin beaches are packed with numbers usually seen only in the Summer.

“Our condo was doubled-booked so they had to move us,” says Leighton Chen from Georgia Tech. “We were told it was the last condo left.”

When the coronavirus shut down schools, reservations spiked. How to handle the crowds and the crisis is a work in progress.

“We are in uncharted water,” says Donna Watts, Executive Director of the South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce.

Restaurants are staying open for now, but with restrictions limiting the number and distance between people inside the buildings. More options are expected soon. “We’re going to have to get out of that proverbial box and think of new things that we can do and keep as many people employed as we can,” says Watts.

The tourism and hospitality industry could take a heavy blow the longer this last and that is likely. “The new norm is we got to be ready for this to last a while,” says county commissioner Joe Davis.

These uncertain times will eventually will impact everyone. At this point, we just don’t know to what extent. “

We’re straight for now as long as things don’t get drastic,” says spring-breaker Rett Moore.

County leaders will gather Wednesday to announce specific plans going forward. In the meantime, the Baldwin EMA Facebook page and website are serving as a one-stop-shop for the latest information.

