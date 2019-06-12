Beach Express extension toll to be put to a vote

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Gov. Kay Ivey signed a bill this week that allows the Baldwin County Commission to create a toll authority to research the project that would extend the Beach Express from I-10 to I-65.

The Commission is now organizing a set of public meetings to let the public know more about the project.

“It’s a convenience,” said Charles Gruber of the Commission. “And plus, not only that, it’s also an ideal hurricane evacuation route as well, that’s one of the biggest things.”

The 24.5 mile extension would cost about $200 million. Gruber says that would tap out the county’s transportation budget for years, so the only way to pay for it if drivers vote to pay the toll.

Note: This is completely separate from the Bayway toll project, and drivers would not have to pay to take the portion of the Beach Express that already exists from I-10 to the beach. They would only have to pay if they wanted to take the new extended portion from I-10 to I-65 to bypass traffic on 59.

The first public meeting is on June 27 at the Robertsdale Coliseum at 7 p.m.