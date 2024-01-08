GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The beaches in Gulf Shores have been battered by the surf all day, and it’s only expected to worsen.

“This is becoming a problem with the sand on the beach,” city spokesman Grant Brown said.

The city has just wrapped up a multi-million dollar beach renourishment project.

“We have not wasted money,” Brown said. “It is a little bit scary and nerve-wracking now, but hopefully the storm passes, and we will see this regeneration soon.”

That’s nature’s way during these winter storms. Sand goes away only to return in the spring.

“Just know that we are going to lose some of the beach during the winter storms,” Gulf Shores Emergency Management Coordinator Brandan Franklin said. “But Mother Nature has a way of putting it back in the months of April and May.”

The beaches are not the only concern, traffic cones and barrels for an ongoing major Highway 59 expansion project have now been removed as a precaution.

“Those barrels are wind rated at 25 to 30 mph with 40, 50, 65 mph gusts; we would rather gather them now than have to locate them and then replace them first thing in the morning,” Franklin said.

Wind warnings are now in effect and so is a high surf warning.

“We’re hoping the system that is back in place now will protect and doesn’t let the water get too far inshore,” Brown said. “We will see after the storm passes.”

Coastal flooding is expected in some of the usual low-lying areas including Little Lagoon, Plash Island, Oyster Bay and Bon Secour River.