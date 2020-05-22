Beach entertainment venues set to reopen Saturday

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The rush is on. All those people heading to the beach and they are not the only ones in a hurry.

“We’re just tickled to get back open,” says Waterville General Manager John Turberville. “It was very important for us to get open. We have 150 employees a lot of them feeding their families with the money we get here.”

The water park opens at 9 and the amusement park at noon on Saturday. Hand sanitizing stations and social distancing reminders are everywhere. “Almost every square inch of this place has tape on the ground, tape on our lines. We are going to keep people apart the best we can,” says Turberville.

Just up the road at “The Track” expect to see the bumper boats and all your other favorite rides operational starting Saturday afternoon with one big exception. “The Skycoaster” will open later this summer.

“It’s one of our biggest weekends of the year.” The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo opens at 9 o’clock Saturday morning for the first time in two months. “We are going to have one way in and one way out. There will be directional signs to keep you flowing and try to keep the six-foot distance,” says spokesperson Marcale Sisk.

Animal encounters and amusement rides will still be off limits. Staff will be wearing masks and they encourage visitors to do the same.

Vacation rentals for the weekend are at 90 percent occupancy according to tourism officials. That’s more than last year and definitely better than they were expecting.

LATEST STORIES: