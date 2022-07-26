BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office says a Kentucky woman led them on a chase Monday afternoon that crossed into Mobile County. According to investigators, deputies attempted a traffic stop on a Dodge Charger for no tag.

The driver accelerated and failed to yield to multiple patrol cars, we’re told. The vehicle’s tires were spiked on I-65 at the 37-mile marker. According to the BCSO, the vehicle continued at speeds around 90 mph on the rims.

Creola Police joined the chase once it crossed into Mobile County. The vehicle eventually caught fire and ran off the roadway around the 13-mile marker. During the chase, the driver contacted 911 and said she had a gun, according to investigators. They say she asked that the deputies back off and let her got



The female driver was identified as Jennifer Raiser from Kentucky. Raiser has warrants out of Kentucky for auto theft. Several additional charges are pending in Baldwin and Mobile Counties.